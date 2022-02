Colourful beds of pelargoniums, and the long path as we walk back to our motel. The solid-pink pelargonium beds in photos 1 and 3 are set in a huge circular lawn with a band rotunda in the centre. Queens Park, Invercargill, Southland on 25 February. New Zealand.

Text and photos 1,2,4 by Liz, photo 3 by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)