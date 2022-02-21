I’ve often heard that “birds of a feather flock together” and so can colours! My post today features two photos looking down on the colour beds of Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. These two pics were taken 18 January. The first is mine albeit heavily cropped to show more detail. The second is Nigel’s, lightly cropped. New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

In my photo there is a flock of gulls hanging out on the lawn.

When Nigel took his photo, children were chasing the gulls.

The children chasing the gulls made me think of this wonderful music/song.

A Flock of Seagulls – I Ran (So Far Away)

And THEN I recalled a wonderful mosaic poem-mural on the side of a building in the harbour port of Bluff in Southland, New Zealand. I did a 4-photo post about it in 2018 titled Oysters Rock!

Beneath the Sea the oysters

rock gently in their beds

Poet: Cilla McQueen | Mosaic: Kirsten Karaitiana

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018/2022)