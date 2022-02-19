Yellow. Makes. Me. Happy!

There’s nothing like bright yellow to brighten the way! These pics of yellow daisy flowers were taken at Dunedin Botanic Garden. I took all.. except for the vertical context shot by Nigel. The first one with the shadows on the path, I took 18 Jan 2022. The others were all 20 May 2021. New Zealand.
Click on any photo to enlarge.
a crop from one of my pics… click to enlarge for best detail
Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021/2022)
Me, too! Happiness. 😁
Happiness for today, hope for tomorrow 🙂
Have a nice weekend!
I agree about yellow, Liz. Thank you for sharing your happiness. 🌻
Cheers Tanja!
Me too!! 🌼💛 Lovely flowers, Liz.
Thanks Patty Anne .. have a great weekend!
Bring on the yellow! Thanks for brightening my Saturday morning, Liz.
You’re very welcome Mike! I needed the brightness boost too 😀
Gorgeous
