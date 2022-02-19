Yellow. Makes. Me. Happy!

There’s nothing like bright yellow to brighten the way! These pics of yellow daisy flowers were taken at Dunedin Botanic Garden. I took all.. except for the vertical context shot by Nigel. The first one with the shadows on the path, I took 18 Jan 2022. The others were all 20 May 2021. New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

a crop from one of my pics… click to enlarge for best detail

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021/2022)