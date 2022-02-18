Floral Notes

Flowers are the music of the ground

From earth’s lips spoken without sound;

— from the poem “Flowers” By Edwin Curran

Gratitude to Grandmother Ellen “Gem”, for sharing these words with me in response to my last post. The following photos were taken at Dunedin Botanic Garden’s Australia collection, 18 Jan 2022. New Zealand.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)