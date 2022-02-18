Floral Notes

Flowers are the music of the ground
From earth’s lips spoken without sound;
— from the poem “Flowers” By Edwin Curran
Gratitude to Grandmother Ellen “Gem”, for sharing these words with me in response to my last post. The following photos were taken at Dunedin Botanic Garden’s Australia collection, 18 Jan 2022. New Zealand.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)
Thank you for sending flowers and poetry!
LikeLike
Aw.. so glad you like them!
LikeLiked by 1 person
♥
LikeLiked by 1 person
And you’ve captured some of that wonderful music! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Ann, we caught up with the Aussie Garden at a good time and lots of things were flowering – it was wonderful!
LikeLike
That’s so true!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes! ~such a lovely thought 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person