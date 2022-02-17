Serenity

“Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow; they neither toil nor spin; ..” Matt 6:28 pt RSV

Local lilies in Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand /15 Feb 2022. Photos by Nigel.

~ Flower farm entrance. I got big orange pollen marks on jeans/shirt and that shattered my serenity a bit but the perfume wafting from the flowers was amazing!

Text by Liz; photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)

8 thoughts on “Serenity

  1. Ms. Liz, you do have a knack for prodding my quotatious nature! In the 1920 book “The Second Poems of Edwin Curran” is a poem titled “Flowers”. Today’s lovely photos inspired me to share just two of the lines from that beautiful poem :
    Flowers are the music of the ground
    From earth’s lips without sound;
    May I just add that the last photo has the fairest flower of all – YOU!! Thank-you!

    1. As I replied to Linda, it’s a very different experience out in the open compared to the intensity in a store! ~Nigel drily observed it’s a fragrance not an ‘odor’ 😀

  3. One woman’s perfume is another’s ghastly odor. I wonder if these have the same fragrance as the ‘Easter lilies’ that fill the stores here in season. I always give those a wide berth, because I find their fragrance so distasteful. It’s only that sort that bother me, though. Odd.

