“Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow; they neither toil nor spin; ..” Matt 6:28 pt RSV

Local lilies in Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand /15 Feb 2022. Photos by Nigel.

~ Flower farm entrance. I got big orange pollen marks on jeans/shirt and that shattered my serenity a bit but the perfume wafting from the flowers was amazing!

Text by Liz; photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)