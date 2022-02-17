“Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow; they neither toil nor spin; ..” Matt 6:28 pt RSV
Local lilies in Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand /15 Feb 2022. Photos by Nigel.
~ Flower farm entrance. I got big orange pollen marks on jeans/shirt and that shattered my serenity a bit but the perfume wafting from the flowers was amazing!
Text by Liz; photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)
Ms. Liz, you do have a knack for prodding my quotatious nature! In the 1920 book “The Second Poems of Edwin Curran” is a poem titled “Flowers”. Today’s lovely photos inspired me to share just two of the lines from that beautiful poem :
Flowers are the music of the ground
From earth’s lips without sound;
May I just add that the last photo has the fairest flower of all – YOU!! Thank-you!
Oh that’s so beautiful! Thank you Ellen 🙂
I tend to agree with Linda (above) and wondered how strong the aroma/odor was from all those lillies!
As I replied to Linda, it’s a very different experience out in the open compared to the intensity in a store! ~Nigel drily observed it’s a fragrance not an ‘odor’ 😀
One woman’s perfume is another’s ghastly odor. I wonder if these have the same fragrance as the ‘Easter lilies’ that fill the stores here in season. I always give those a wide berth, because I find their fragrance so distasteful. It’s only that sort that bother me, though. Odd.
Oh dear! The thing is, what is overpowering in a store situation wouldn’t be as intense out in the open 🙂
What an amazingly beautiful flower and so nicely captured with the camera!
Thank you Anita!
