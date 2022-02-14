Together.. coffee and dessert at Howl at the Moon restaurant/bar in Gore, Southland on 10 Feb, all four photos by Nigel. The desserts were yummy! The red pic is pōhutukawa flower ‘bits’ strewn all over a path, cropped from a photo Nigel took at Dunedin Botanic Garden on 28 January. New Zealand.

desserts:

Chocolate and Baileys cheesecake with vanilla ice-cream

Berry Burst Sorbet with Shortbread

Text by Liz; photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)