Together.. coffee and dessert at Howl at the Moon restaurant/bar in Gore, Southland on 10 Feb, all four photos by Nigel. The desserts were yummy! The red pic is pōhutukawa flower ‘bits’ strewn all over a path, cropped from a photo Nigel took at Dunedin Botanic Garden on 28 January. New Zealand.

desserts:
Chocolate and Baileys cheesecake with vanilla ice-cream
Berry Burst Sorbet with Shortbread

Text by Liz; photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)

