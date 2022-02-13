Summer Hours

Pre-valentines pics; lovely summer day in Dunedin Botanic Garden on 18 Jan 2022. The golden yellow Achillea were in the long border opposite the colour beds, near the main gate. The other photos were taken part-way up the hillside by the Cedars of Lebanon Grove [post I did 06 Nov 2017].

below: first two pics by Nigel, last two pics by me.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

This canopy view is what I saw above me...

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)