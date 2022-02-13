Lord of the Sabbath

Therefore the Son of man is Lord also of the sabbath. St. Mark II v28. [Mark 2:28]

Stained glass window, St. Paul’s Cathedral (Anglican). 18 Jan 2022.

Dunedin, New Zealand.

“This window was given in memorial of Arthur Robert Nichols by his mother in 1892. This young man died at the age of 19 1/2 years, 10 July 1885. The window was transferred from the old St. Paul’s.” ~from an informational leaflet.

Scene detail. Click on photo to enlarge.

Entire window. Click on photo to enlarge.

Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)