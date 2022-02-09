Buxus Parterres: mid-summer colour at Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. 05 Feb 2022. The parterres and colour beds were looking magnificent!
Between the parterres and the public pathway are the colour beds – in this first photo you can see (from right – left) the red, yellow and purple/mauve colour beds. Click on any photo below to enlarge.
A white colour bed is beyond the parterre and on the other side of the pathway is the long border.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)
keywords: topiary, buxus, box hedges,
Great display – they look really well cared for. 🙂
They do look after the hedges very well! Haven’t seen the spaces so well planted up before so we loved being there to see this lovely display 🙂
Wow, very fancy! Looks straight out of Versailles or some chateau.
Thank you! This season they’re looking the best we’ve ever seen. Versailles have a fantastic page showing various styles of parterres on their estate: https://en.chateauversailles.fr/discover/estate/gardens/parterres-and-paths
What an interesting way to display flowers! (I had to look up parterre, and I see it is the greenery framework).
This display looked the best we’ve ever seen in this part of the Gardens. Re parterres.. have a look at this link Madeline which I’ve also given to Linda. These are parterres I’ve visited long ago, perhaps you have too. They can take many forms, there’s a variety of them on the one estate at Versailles: https://en.chateauversailles.fr/discover/estate/gardens/parterres-and-paths
It’s very pretty, but — what’s a ‘parterre’?
Rather than describe, I’ll give you a link to a page with images of various parterres, all at one grand estate, and the great thing is I’ve actually seen them long ago! Robert Parker mentioned Versailles and that’s what sprung to my mind as well. Have a look at this page from the Palace of Versailles: https://en.chateauversailles.fr/discover/estate/gardens/parterres-and-paths
Yes, magnificent view of flowers 🌷🙏👍🏻🌷
Thank you, it was beautiful to see these!
