Buxus Parterres: mid-summer colour at Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. 05 Feb 2022. The parterres and colour beds were looking magnificent!

Between the parterres and the public pathway are the colour beds – in this first photo you can see (from right – left) the red, yellow and purple/mauve colour beds. Click on any photo below to enlarge.

A white colour bed is beyond the parterre and on the other side of the pathway is the long border.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

keywords: topiary, buxus, box hedges,