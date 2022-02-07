You never know what’s around the corner

We were sitting in Filadelfio’s pizza and pasta restaurant on 03 Feb when I decided to take a photo of the dinosaur we could see through the window – it’s on the other side of the street. As usual I was struggling with the new cellphone camera and just as I was finally ready to go, having already missed a pedestrian going by, the perfect people for my photo strolled along and at just the right moment! 🙂

~you can see lots of trees in the background because that’s the location of Dunedin Botanic Gardens. The main entrance gates are over there on the other side of the intersection.

A large section of interior wall is covered in plaster and I thought some of my USA followers might be interested to see the signature left by folks from New Orleans, Louisiana…

“Hey y’all” .. ‘alligator’ greeting found on wall at Filadelfio’s, Dunedin, New Zealand.

+Mardi Gras beads +carnival mask!

Text and first photos by Liz, last pic by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)