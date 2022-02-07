You never know what’s around the corner

We were sitting in Filadelfio’s pizza and pasta restaurant on 03 Feb when I decided to take a photo of the dinosaur we could see through the window – it’s on the other side of the street. As usual I was struggling with the new cellphone camera and just as I was finally ready to go, having already missed a pedestrian going by, the perfect people for my photo strolled along and at just the right moment! 🙂

~you can see lots of trees in the background because that’s the location of Dunedin Botanic Gardens. The main entrance gates are over there on the other side of the intersection.

A large section of interior wall is covered in plaster and I thought some of my USA followers might be interested to see the signature left by folks from New Orleans, Louisiana…

“Hey y’all” .. ‘alligator’ greeting found on wall at Filadelfio’s, Dunedin, New Zealand.
+Mardi Gras beads +carnival mask!

Text and first photos by Liz, last pic by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: