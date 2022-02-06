Returning from Dunedin today we stopped in Lawrence, South Otago. This is the former Presbyterian Church; their modern church is just down the street. The church site dates back to the gold era of the 1860s, there’s been a church building on the site since ~1864, that building later used for Sunday School. This building was completed in 1886, at a cost of £1,200. New Zealand.

Here’s a nice view via Wikipedia/Benchill taken 9 October 2011. CC BY-SA 3.0

Links to more information.

~note: the church was severely damaged due to fire (arson) in 1998.

Heritage New Zealand ~info on the architect Robert Arthur Lawson

flickr: PhilBee NZ (social historian) ~good overview of the story of the building

blogspot: Don Donovan’s World ~mostly about the fire

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)