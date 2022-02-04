Rain Go Away

Nigel took these photos yesterday in the early evening, in the rain, while we were returning to our motel through Dunedin Botanic Garden. It’d been wet all day and everything was soaked. We came back through the gardens again tonight after another very wet day and everything looks absolutely saturated. Nigel had dental surgery yesterday morning and we’d anticipated better weather for our stay in Dunedin given it’s mid-summer.. a bit disappointing but at least it’s not stifling hot! ~New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

First 2 pics: we don’t know what these are .. do you?

On 2nd thoughts .. aren’t they lemon Cosmos?

Bright patch of Monarda

The above pics were all taken in the long border.

Next photo was taken at the side of the main path and it disappears in the direction of the main entrance gates. Looks like a variety of Hydrangea paniculata blooming above native Pseudowintera colorata – probably the beautiful cultivar ‘Red Leopard’ which, incidentally, was bred in Tapanui.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)