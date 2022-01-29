Teviot Woolshed

We were driving a gravel road near the small settlement of Millers Flat when we hurriedly pulled over to look at a strange ruin lying in a farm field. My last post’s photo, ‘Summer View, Millers Flat’ was taken just after we’d got out of the car. Here’s the rest [out-of-frame in the ‘Summer View’ pic].

Central Otago, New Zealand. 23 Jan 2022.

Constructed in the early 1880s. Category 1 historic place.

At the time it was the largest single-storey woolshed in the southern hemisphere.

Wild apple tree where we stopped, in the verge ‘tween road and field.

A little further along we found info ..

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)