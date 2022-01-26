Super Cute Cottage

Returning to the street after wandering a riverside path in Roxburgh, I spotted this cute old cottage on the other side. Further along I enjoyed seeing somewhat humourous exotic phoenix palms. They’re funny because they’re chopped off at the back on account of the power lines. Which makes the tops of the palms lop-sided and they remind me of satellite stations 😀

Roxburgh, Central Otago, New Zealand. Sun 23 Jan 2022

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

