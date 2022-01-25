Clutha at Roxburgh

The river photos are of the Clutha River at Roxburgh from a riverside path, Sunday 23 Jan 2022. The Māori name Mata-au references the swift surface current of the river. The rest of the photos were taken from a spot in a small section of pine trees where I paused to enjoy the nice setting and dappled light on this bright summer afternoon. My husband Nigel is in one of my pics. The last photo has a small selection of info from a sign up by the street. It explains the Scottish origins of the ‘Clutha’ name for the river.

~Roxburgh, Central Otago, New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

