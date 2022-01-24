Orchard Shop

Fruitful Sunday yesterday, 23 Jan. We headed over to Roxburgh with books, intending to read and eat fruit. Visited this lovely place, south end of Roxy. Bought fresh cherries and apricots, back later for yellow and white nectarines. Great orchard shop! The lady was very helpful with answering my questions. Roxburgh, Central Otago, New Zealand.

Website: Johnson’s Cottage Orchard & Fruit Stall

Johnson’s Cottage Orchard, Roxburgh

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Last photo by Nigel ..

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: