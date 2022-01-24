Fruitful Sunday yesterday, 23 Jan. We headed over to Roxburgh with books, intending to read and eat fruit. Visited this lovely place, south end of Roxy. Bought fresh cherries and apricots, back later for yellow and white nectarines. Great orchard shop! The lady was very helpful with answering my questions. Roxburgh, Central Otago, New Zealand.

Website: Johnson’s Cottage Orchard & Fruit Stall

Johnson’s Cottage Orchard, Roxburgh

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Last photo by Nigel ..

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)