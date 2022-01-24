Australian Frangipani

Lovely tree with ‘honey-scented’ yellow flowers. Several small specimens can be found in the Australia Collection of the Dunedin Botanic Garden. I like the look of the flowers, you just know they’re going to be scented! And they’re a shade of yellow I really like. This photo was taken on 18 Jan 2022. I’ve posted a photo before of a different specimen but same collection, see photo 6 here.

Click on the photo to enlarge.

Australian frangipani, Hymenosporum flavum.

They grow into attractive small trees, see this page for photos.

Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

