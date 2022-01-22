Introducing Stella, our local steam engine run by the West Otago Steam and Vintage Club. While loading the washing machine I heard lots of loud clanking and then Nigel called me. Looking out the door, there was Stella clanking and steaming her way up the street. I grabbed my camera and ran out the front door to take this shot. The building in the photo is the covered display area for the museum. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. Photo taken 22 Jan 2022.

Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)