Pink kangaroo paw flowers by an aviary at Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. 18 January 2022. Anigozanthos, in the Australia Collection. These bright pink weird-looking blooms don’t quite look real but when you’re there they’re real enough .. a great favourite with me! Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text by Liz, first 2 pics by Liz, last pic by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)