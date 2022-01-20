Flower in a Paw

Kangaroo Paw flowers are a wonderful treat in summer, a ‘something special’ from Australia that I adore. They have a few species growing in the Australian collection at Dunedin Botanic Garden and we visited on Tues 18 January so I was able to get a few shots of different kinds. New Zealand.

Anigozanthos species/hybrids

~ I’ve also got photos of pink kangaroo paw that I’ll put in a separate post.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz, except for the bench seat photo by Nigel.

