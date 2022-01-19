Summer Red

Pōhutukawa flowers, our New Zealand ‘Christmas Tree’, are sensational. Here’s three different examples we came across yesterday 18 Jan, at Dunedin Botanic Garden. We also saw plenty flowering in gardens along the south coast road to Taieri Mouth, on our way home.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Metrosideros excelsa

At the main top carpark behind the loo block. ~middle pic by Nigel.

Briefly glimpsed from a path I was walking …

Pōhutukawa flowers seen above a black tree fern or mamaku.

And a bright splash of colour against one of the aviaries!

~ first pic by Nigel

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)

keyword: pohutukawa