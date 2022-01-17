Summer Breeze

On Sunday afternoon in Gore we stopped to have a look at this long border garden, in a small reserve which has a massive war memorial as the main focus. The garden often looks attractive, populated with some of the larger flowering plants like hollyhocks, phlox, cardoon, echinops, lilies and gypsophila.

Gore, Southland, New Zealand. 16 Jan 2022.

I was struggling with using the camera on my new cellphone, ending up with a mix of photos and accidental videos. I was going to include one clip here but my sub doesn’t allow it so here’s a photo instead. In the video the hollyhocks are swaying in the breeze and you can hear the birds singing.

I was over-the-moon to find a big patch of echinops, something I don’t see often and I haven’t seen as many flower heads as this before.

And this wonderful brightly-coloured foliage that I wouldn’t expect to see in cooler areas down here in the south of the South Island. The drama of the foliage was enhanced with shadow lines from the wire fence.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour 2022