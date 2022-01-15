Sheep Saturday

Foggy start to our ‘summer’ day here in the south of New Zealand. Opened the front door to find the next-door sheep staring straight at me and chewing its cud. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.
Click on either photo to enlarge.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)
I would love to open the door to a sheep!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here in rural towns it’s common for a vacant lot to be grazed by sheep to keep the lot tidy. There’s about 10 sheep in the lot next to us (its actually 2 lots – one on our east side and the same again on the north side – owned by the same owner). The sheep-owner collects them every so often and takes them to other lots in town. By “collect” I mean she literally turns up with bread in a bag and they follow her out the gate and along the street(s) to the next ‘lot’ of grazing 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wouldn’t mind seeing sheep outside of our house, either.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’re a mixed blessing 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, mixed–they eat weeds and fertilize the ground at the same time. 😊
LikeLike
True. From my point-of-view it’s sweet to see them in the paddock but the only shade-tree is near to our front door. They all gather there when it gets hot so it gets pongy and attracts flies. I’m always happy to see them leave!
LikeLike