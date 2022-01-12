Warmth on a Cool Day

We had to go to Invercargill today and although we’re now in the height of summer the sky had lots of dark cloud and at one stage absolutely bucketed down with rain. We also drove out to Bluff and discovered 3 or 4 murals we hadn’t seen before. On our return to Invercargill we had a peek in Queens Park before coming home. Southland, New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Mural. South Sea Spray Bluff ~Erica Pearce 2021

Helenium in Queens Park, Invercargill.

Cat nap, Queens Park.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)