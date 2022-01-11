Out and About in Central Otago

We had a really enjoyable day in Central Otago for my birthday on 31 October 2021 (spring). These are a few of the photos we took, in various locations. New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Rose in the public garden at Alexandra.

We visited Old Cromwell and found vintage car enthusiasts with their beautiful old cars. Lake Dunstan. ~via Nigel

Rose bud, Clyde.

Rose in Clyde.

Vintage car by Lake Dunstan, Old Cromwell ~via Nigel

Garden apology, found by Nigel in the Alexandra public garden.

Boston ivy on a schist wall in Roxburgh. Parthenocissus tricuspidata

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021/2022)