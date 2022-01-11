Christmas Mistletoe

Mistletoe flowers and leaves shone bright on Christmas Day at Black Gully Reserve, Tapanui.
West Otago, New Zealand. 25 Dec 2021.
Click on any photo to enlarge.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021/2022)
New Zealand
Mistletoe flowers and leaves shone bright on Christmas Day at Black Gully Reserve, Tapanui.
West Otago, New Zealand. 25 Dec 2021.
Click on any photo to enlarge.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021/2022)
So pretty!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It really shines on a bright day, both flowers and leaves; which looks lovely but also makes it hard to photograph!
LikeLiked by 1 person