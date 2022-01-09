Nature Details

When we take a nature walk there’s so much to see although you have to keep your eyes peeled and look around with a sense of anticipation and expectation. Seek and ye shall find! Today’s photos all taken by Nigel when we visited Dunsdale Reserve, Southland, New Zealand on 05 Jan 2022.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Lacy lichen. Very pretty, on a sloping trunk leaning over the path.

Two photos of Pyrrosia eleagnifolia …

“Pyrrosia eleagnifolia, commonly known as the leather-leaf fern, or ota in Māori, is a climbing fern endemic to New Zealand .. and grows both on the ground and as an epiphyte.” ~Wikipedia

Quiet part of the river. Kōwhai tree in centre, kāmahi tree front-right.

Also note the mix of ferns and astelias overhanging the water.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)