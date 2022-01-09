Berry Nice

Astelia berries. You’ve recently seen our photos of native astelias alongside ferns in the bush but the female plants’ beautiful flowers become a bountiful crop of berries and they’re beginning to ripen now.

New Zealand. Click on any photo to enlarge.

I saw these berries within an astelia at Dunsdale Reserve, Southland on 05 Jan.

The next 2 photos I took at Black Gully Reserve, Tapanui on 26 Dec.
West Otago. ~like clumps of solid round green beads!

Nigel took the next pic same day. Black Gully Reserve, Tapanui.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021/2022)
