Pink Puzzle

There’s a big grassy Domain at Dunsdale Reserve and we found this huge plant with pink flowers near where we parked the car. We were puzzled about what it is. I was just about to publish this, asking if any of you know if its Spiraea when Nigel found it to be Spiraea douglasii or Western Spirea. “Native to Western North America”, I read. It needs consistent moisture so it’s well located in Southland, not to mention by a water tank LOL 😀

Domain at Dunsdale, Southland, New Zealand. 05 Jan 2022.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

A crop from the above photo …

Big! That’s a water tank at the left.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)

