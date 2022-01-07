Button Fern

Cute fern native to New Zealand and deserving of its own post, Pellaea rotundifolia. [Hasty update: or is it Cranfillia fluviatilis, syn. Blechnum fluviatile?]. Beautiful to find this growing in the bush! We found it on our walk in Dunsdale Reserve on 05 January, 2022. Southland, New Zealand.
Click on any photo to enlarge.
~ first two photos by Liz; second two by Nigel
~ same plant at different times – I waited till our return leg to get the pics
I saved the next image at 1600px wide, click on pic to enlarge.
Text by Liz; photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)
