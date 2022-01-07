Button Fern

Cute fern native to New Zealand and deserving of its own post, Pellaea rotundifolia. [Hasty update: or is it Cranfillia fluviatilis, syn. Blechnum fluviatile?]. Beautiful to find this growing in the bush! We found it on our walk in Dunsdale Reserve on 05 January, 2022. Southland, New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

~ first two photos by Liz; second two by Nigel
~ same plant at different times – I waited till our return leg to get the pics

I saved the next image at 1600px wide, click on pic to enlarge.

Text by Liz; photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2022)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: