Look into the Bush

When we visited Dunsdale Reserve yesterday there were many ferns and mosses along the way, edging the path, edging the stream, and growing as ground cover on the forest floor. Very pretty, even on a dull day. Hokonui Forest, Southland, New Zealand.

~ photos by me, except for the last lovely pic taken by Nigel

Fern with spore frond.

Beautiful moss I saw on the ground.

A few steps off the path and the bush is pretty wild!

Pretty path edge. Astelia and ferns.

Nigel was able to get down to the riverbed, got a lovely shot!

Text by Liz; Most photos by Liz, except last photo by Nigel.
Exploring Colour (2022)

