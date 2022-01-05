Liriodendron

The tulip tree is gorgeous and commonly seen down here in the south of New Zealand. I assume these in my photos are the North American species L. tulipifera. The leaves are distinctively shaped and the flowers are very pretty but easily missed. The first three photos are of a particular tree at Monte Christo Gardens and the last photo was taken in the town of Clyde. ~Central Otago, New Zealand.

Liriodendron flowers and foliage.
Photos taken 07 Dec 2021.

There’s a page about this species at the Dunedin Botanic Garden website.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021/22)

