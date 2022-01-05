Back Country Visit

Drove 6km off Glencoe Highway through farmland and forest to Dunsdale Reserve. “A forestry road provides access to this attractive remnant of native forest, characterised by matai and kahikatea.” We then walked part of the one hour return walking track into Hokonui Forest. ~05 Jan 2022. Southland, New Zealand

This was an off-the-cuff exploration. I saw a sign on the highway saying “Picnic Area 6 km” pointing down a side road so off we went. I figured it’d have to end up at a river somewhere.. it did. The grassy Domain that you reach is very large and easily accommodates freedom campers and casual visitors.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)