Tapanui Garden

Found some wind vanes I didn’t know about, right here in town! I was getting ready to take a shot from the street when the owner invited us in. I took a few photos while she and Nigel chatted, thinking my blog-friends might enjoy a peek into a local, colourful garden. Dec 26, 2021 .. summer in NZ. ~Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021/22)
keywords: wind vane, weather vane

2 thoughts on “Tapanui Garden

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: