Tapanui Garden

Found some wind vanes I didn’t know about, right here in town! I was getting ready to take a shot from the street when the owner invited us in. I took a few photos while she and Nigel chatted, thinking my blog-friends might enjoy a peek into a local, colourful garden. Dec 26, 2021 .. summer in NZ. ~Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.
Click on any photo to enlarge.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021/22)
keywords: wind vane, weather vane
Excellent weathervane for a gardener, very fun
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perfect! 😀
LikeLike