Tapanui Garden

Found some wind vanes I didn’t know about, right here in town! I was getting ready to take a shot from the street when the owner invited us in. I took a few photos while she and Nigel chatted, thinking my blog-friends might enjoy a peek into a local, colourful garden. Dec 26, 2021 .. summer in NZ. ~Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021/22)

keywords: wind vane, weather vane