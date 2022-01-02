Balfour Secret Garden

I found a mystery garden in Balfour! The sight of the gate from the footpath and towering old trees really piqued my curiosity. I’d love to know more about this property. See how there’s a pair of yew trees either side of what was a path? And the glimpse of a rusty roof beyond. The gate was on the opposite side of the road and a little further along from the St Albans Anglican Church of my post Anglican Puzzle. I wonder if at one time there was a Manse here? Photos taken 01 Jan 2022. Southland, New Zealand.

I had to play around with ‘levels’ to try and get a bit more colour into my pics which had been taken at the brightest time of day. I’m not used to the function so my editing is practice i.e. clumsy.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

