Anglican Puzzle

Some churches have a labyrinth but this church in Southland, New Zealand has a monkey puzzle tree! I’d love to know the history of the decision, to put a monkey puzzle tree right out front of their church 🙂 First time I’ve noticed this, and it totally delights me. The church is in a tiny rural town named Balfour on the Waimea Plain. St Albans, established in 1903.
We stopped here yesterday after I spied the tree as we drove by.
Saturday 02 January 2022.
Sunday in New Zealand.. this is my Sunday Special!
St Albans Anglican Church, Balfour
First .. church door hinge in sepia. Two doors have these hinges.
Approaching the church along the footpath. See the tree!
Beautiful! I saw a monkey puzzle in the east and I was enthralled 🙂
The path divides in two, each leading to a side door.
There’s no big main door, just side doors.
Entry gate and path.
A side door, right side of the church.
The left or south side of the church. The cold side!
~the direction where bad weather comes from in NZ
The north side or sunny side …
I fell for this little beauty, my heart loves this weathered little church.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)
Lovely! I love the old wooden churches of NZ too (Southland’s especially.)
