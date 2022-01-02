Anglican Puzzle

Some churches have a labyrinth but this church in Southland, New Zealand has a monkey puzzle tree! I’d love to know the history of the decision, to put a monkey puzzle tree right out front of their church 🙂 First time I’ve noticed this, and it totally delights me. The church is in a tiny rural town named Balfour on the Waimea Plain. St Albans, established in 1903.

We stopped here yesterday after I spied the tree as we drove by.

Saturday 02 January 2022.

Sunday in New Zealand.. this is my Sunday Special!

St Albans Anglican Church, Balfour

~ click on any photo below to enlarge

First .. church door hinge in sepia. Two doors have these hinges.

Approaching the church along the footpath. See the tree!

Beautiful! I saw a monkey puzzle in the east and I was enthralled 🙂

The path divides in two, each leading to a side door.

There’s no big main door, just side doors.

Entry gate and path.

A side door, right side of the church.

The left or south side of the church. The cold side!

~the direction where bad weather comes from in NZ

The north side or sunny side …

I fell for this little beauty, my heart loves this weathered little church.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)