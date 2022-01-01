Grain Farm, Southland

[2nd pic added since first published]. Grain farm on Waimea Valley Road, the tops of the Hokonuis behind. Lovely drive through there today to Glenure, the big vistas are awesome! 01 Jan 2022. Southland, New Zealand.

Click on either photo to enlarge.

Lastly, I also took a shot with my new Samsung cellphone that I’ve barely used yet re the camera and was surprised how well it turned out! ~so I’m including it for my own reference and for anyone curious enough to look at it 🙂

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

