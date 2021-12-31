Sitting Pretty

Wonderful Monkey Puzzle Tree in Tapanui endowed by nature at this time of year with ‘baubles’, on a private property not far from us and near their boundary fence. The 4th pic is my last photo of a Tapanui property lit up for Christmas. All these photos were taken Christmas Day/Night. West Otago, New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

8 thoughts on "Sitting Pretty

Add yours

        1. You two have a lovely evening! I’ve told N we’re having a ‘reading party’ from 9pm! We have food treats, drink treats, and books 🙂 Someone on twitter mentioned their family used to have a Reading Party on NYE and I thought what a fantastic idea 😀

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply

