Sitting Pretty

Wonderful Monkey Puzzle Tree in Tapanui endowed by nature at this time of year with ‘baubles’, on a private property not far from us and near their boundary fence. The 4th pic is my last photo of a Tapanui property lit up for Christmas. All these photos were taken Christmas Day/Night. West Otago, New Zealand.
Click on any photo to enlarge.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
I have a thing for monkey puzzle trees – so, thank you Liz!
I’m glad to hear this Kay! They grow so well in the south 🙂 And also, a Happy New Year to you. We’re so near to 2022!
And the same back to you Liz! xx
And to Nigel too of course!
You two have a lovely evening! I’ve told N we’re having a ‘reading party’ from 9pm! We have food treats, drink treats, and books 🙂 Someone on twitter mentioned their family used to have a Reading Party on NYE and I thought what a fantastic idea 😀
Spectacular tree – thanks for sharing. 🙂
This tree is such a beauty and delight! It’s already 31st Dec here in NZ so also wishing you a very Happy New Year, take care.
Happy New Year, Ms. Liz! 🙂
