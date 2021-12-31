Sitting Pretty

Wonderful Monkey Puzzle Tree in Tapanui endowed by nature at this time of year with ‘baubles’, on a private property not far from us and near their boundary fence. The 4th pic is my last photo of a Tapanui property lit up for Christmas. All these photos were taken Christmas Day/Night. West Otago, New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)