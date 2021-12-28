I found myself with a few local ‘white’ Christmas photos after a wander around town. These were all taken on Boxing Day except for the white ducks and the pigeons – I took those on Christmas Day. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

White/pink mallow flowers are pretty!

The kiwis look white in daylight, must go and sneak a peek at night.

These two ducks are great talkers, heard them well before I saw them. Their beaks were both moving fast as they talked to each other but when they saw me aim my camera at them they went dead quiet as in my photo. One evening we saw them in the playground, gabbing away to each other non-stop. I said to Nigel they should be named Gabbler and Dabbler 🙂

Last minute addition, and taken Christmas Day. Two native pigeons, perched in the top of a big red plum tree. New Zealand Pigeons, kererū, have white ‘singlets’.

The following two photos are from a single property ..

~ Written on the Christmas Tree behind The Grinch ~

Maybe

Christmas

doesn’t come from a store.

Maybe Christmas,

perhaps,

means a little bit more!

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)