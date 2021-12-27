Green Leaves, Blue Sky

Lying on my back on a grassy slope, and looking up and behind, I spied these fresh green leaves against a perfect cloudless blue sky. Boxing Day morning was one to remember, a perfect summer morning. Photos taken at Black Gully Domain, Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

The next photo is a small crop from a much larger photo. I like seeing the strings of nuts suspended from these trees, they look like decorations!

If you have access to Washington Post articles, they’ve done an interesting one on Colours, mostly discussing the colour Blue. About supply-chain issues and paint supplies. It’s an interesting read.

Here’s a quote from near the end of the article:

“Losing access to a pigment is like losing a means of seeing.”
~ Joan Cummins, curator of Asian art at the Brooklyn Museum

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

2 thoughts on “Green Leaves, Blue Sky

Add yours

  1. I once posted a story about some of my grandmother’s good advice. For whatever reason, I’d come to believe that green and blue didn’t go together, and I hated a green and blue plaid dress my mother was making for me. To make a long story short, Grandma took me outside and pointed out the green trees against the blue sky. Then, she asked me if I thought they went well together. That took care of that!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. One of the greatest joys for me in blogging is the responses I get back! Thanks so much for this wisdom and for the wonderfully endearing story 🙂

      Like

      Reply

