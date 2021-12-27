Deer House

During a local walk on Christmas Day we noticed this deer in a front yard done up with lights, and I took a daylight photo. In the evening we returned and photographed the lovely display. The property is a standard small-town house and yard yet the occupants have made it super special by night!

Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

Many features were flashing and changing colour, making photography a challenge! These were the best of the pics, giving an idea of the variety on offer.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

And an overall panorama by Nigel ..

Text and photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021)