Dogs With Bells On

Some of them. Yesterday I kidded Nigel to take me to Roxburgh to look for decorated houses.. saw none! But on a small rural property not far away we came across these dogs all dressed up in Christmas costume, hurray! The ‘reindeer’ had bells on the antlers so the energetic little dog jingled all the way! The owners were really friendly, and happy for me to take photos 🙂
It’s now Christmas Day, clear blue sky and sunny .. glorious!
~ Merry Christmas
Click on any photo to enlarge.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
Merry Christmas Ms. Liz!
◽◽🌟
◽◽🎄
◽ 🎄🎄
◽🎄🎄🎄
🎄🎄🎄🎄
🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄
◽🎁🎁🎁
LikeLiked by 1 person
Merry Christmas Cindy, and thanks for the sweet Christmas Tree 🙂
LikeLike
Love the photos! Oh Ms. Liz, I think the decorated dogs are every bit as festive as, if not even a wee bit more than, a decorated house. Being curious by nature, as you now know, I was wondering why the white furred dog was not attired in some holiday splendor too. If decorated houses are appreciated, if you are able, try Googling “Bostick Family Light Show Inc.” which is in the state of Michigan. Wishing Nigel and Yourself a very Merry Christmas! P.S. We are having a White Christmas Eve with a few inches of snow which will become a Wet Christmas Day with the forecast of rain. Benjamin and I prefer the former rather than the latter!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree! I mean, the dogs are highly mobile decorations and very lovable as well.~but very challenging to take photos of. I don’t know why the little one didn’t have a costume. The owners bought the costumes so perhaps there wasn’t anything small enough but that’s just a guess. The Bostick Family house is sure eye-catching! Merry Christmas to you, Benjamin and all the family!
LikeLike