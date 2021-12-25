Dogs With Bells On

Some of them. Yesterday I kidded Nigel to take me to Roxburgh to look for decorated houses.. saw none! But on a small rural property not far away we came across these dogs all dressed up in Christmas costume, hurray! The ‘reindeer’ had bells on the antlers so the energetic little dog jingled all the way! The owners were really friendly, and happy for me to take photos 🙂

It’s now Christmas Day, clear blue sky and sunny .. glorious!

~ Merry Christmas

