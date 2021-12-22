Merry Christmas 2021!

Merry Christmas to all! Southland farm, New Zealand.

6 thoughts on “Merry Christmas 2021!

Add yours

    1. They’ll be baled silage, the farm fields get covered in these bales at this time of year until they get collected up and put wherever it is they’ll be kept until fed out. Sometimes they’re assembled into groups in a corner of a field, or regularly spaced out in a long line in a big field that’s growing beet. When the cows are grazing beet in the winter it’s necessary for them to have access to silage too.

