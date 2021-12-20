Restful in Invercargill

After leaving the Southern Farmers Market yesterday we visited the Queens Park gardens and had a wander around the rose garden, met a cute dog and her lovely minder, admired an outdoor glass table, and then relaxed at Buster Crabb before heading home. Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Dick Fry at the main Queens Park entrance, Invercargill.

~ playing harmonica and guitar.

A straight hard path, and a curved grass path, in the Rose Garden.

Nigel, after photographing a lovely variegated Weigela.

I wanted to show you this lovely glass table beside a bench seat.

~ and meet a lovely dog called Sky (Skye?)

Had a very enjoyable chat with Sky’s minder 🙂

Before heading home we stopped at Buster Crabb for refreshments. The day had turned hot and we were able to sit outside in the shade.. lovely place. My drink is steamed milk with hazelnut syrup, tasted like the hazelnut filling out of a chocolate – yum 🙂

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)