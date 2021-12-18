Yellow’s Showy

Love these yellow and blue painted tyres by a private driveway in a small Southland settlement near Invercargill. Eye-catching! Later we briefly checked the public garden in Gore and the yellow rose captured my attention, the name is Best Wishes. Nice! ~New Zealand.

Click on either photo to enlarge.

If you like seeing yellow blooms, Ellen Jennings shared lovely photos of Cassia flowers recently, in this blogpost: Cassia: Wow on the Yellow

Best wishes to you all! ~Liz

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
keyword: tires, driveway

5 thoughts on “Yellow’s Showy

Add yours

  1. Nice work on the recycling and those “Best Wishes” blooms are outstanding! Now I’m going to be humming the song Steve G. mentioned for hours 😆

    Thanks for the mention and link to my Cassia post! I hope to get back there soon and see if they are still blooming.

    Best wishes to you also! 🌹

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: