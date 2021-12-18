Yellow’s Showy

Love these yellow and blue painted tyres by a private driveway in a small Southland settlement near Invercargill. Eye-catching! Later we briefly checked the public garden in Gore and the yellow rose captured my attention, the name is Best Wishes. Nice! ~New Zealand.
If you like seeing yellow blooms, Ellen Jennings shared lovely photos of Cassia flowers recently, in this blogpost: Cassia: Wow on the Yellow
Best wishes to you all! ~Liz
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
keyword: tires, driveway
Nice work on the recycling and those “Best Wishes” blooms are outstanding! Now I’m going to be humming the song Steve G. mentioned for hours 😆
Thanks for the mention and link to my Cassia post! I hope to get back there soon and see if they are still blooming.
Best wishes to you also! 🌹
Those tyres really do add some cheers to the neighborhood. And the roses are indeed lovely. I believe Texas folks have a song about them. 😀
Oh I see! The Yellow Rose of Texas. Thanks Steve.
I agree, the eye-catching tyres are lovely and so are the yellow flowers.
Thanks Anita! I asked Nigel to turn around and go back so I could take a photo of the colourful tyres. 🙂
