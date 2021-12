Found a fabulous festive farm field at Mokotua! Take a look at the lead ‘reindeer’ LOL. Mokotua is near Invercargill, you drive through it en route to the Catlins (we were on our way to Fortrose). Southland, New Zealand. 16 December.

The farmer even created a roadside viewing area. Pic by Nigel.

