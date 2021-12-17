New tuatara in town.. bike rack. Near the library entrance in Invercargill. Southland, New Zealand.
Next photo by Nigel.
Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021)
New Zealand
I guess that critter only needs two feet, since there are only two pedals on a bicycle!
Hahaha, very good! 🙂
This post will be saved for Benjamin and he will be positively ecstatic! A “Gem Sleepover” is happening this Saturday after his karate lesson and I cannot wait to see the reaction as this is read. Thank-you!
So Benjamin hasn’t lost any of his enthusiasm for tuatara.. fantastic!
