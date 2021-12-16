The sign on the pavement was in my way and “Tidings of Joy” caught my eye. Next I saw “Gingerbread Latte” .. and wanted one! I took photos, Nigel ordered. He was asked “hot or cold?”, got one of each. Either way it was delicious. This is a pop-up Starbucks cafe in Wachner Place, temporarily displaced from their former address due to construction in Invercargill CBD. Southland, New Zealand.

We visited on 15 December. Great coffee, friendly service, great vibe. Loved it!

Starbucks Cafe, Invercargill

~ the world’s Southern-most Starbucks

How could I resist the flavourful line-up?

Mural by access ramp to entrance.

One of the staff suggested I photograph the Siren.

Gorgeous iced gingerbread latte. Delicious!

Near closing time the person who’d taken our order wiped down tables. Wow, such fabulous tattoo art, colourful hair/makeup. Love the artistry! And so kind to pose for my photo.. I’m hugely grateful.

Take a good look at the tattoo .. SWEET (literally).

We were so glad we visited this fabulous cafe 🙂

This short article has a couple of photos: the old site and new site set-up.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

