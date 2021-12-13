Smoke Bush, Early Summer

When we visited Clyde in Central Otago on 07 December we were delighted to see smoke bush is making a great show! The purple-leaved variety appears to be particularly popular (not surprising, it’s very showy) but I’ve also included a photo of a green-leaved smoke bush I noticed. New Zealand.

Cotinus or Smoke Bush

I’ve just found there’s European Cotinus coggygria and American Cotinus obovatus, and Cotinus ‘Grace’ is a cross between the two. I didn’t know that so I have to confess to knowing very little about Cotinus other than the Genus name! The article I was reading was by a curator from Dunedin Botanic Garden. She advises to hard-prune for larger leaves but this will result in loss of flowers for a time so if that’s an issue then lightly-prune .. and late winter/early spring is the recommended time to prune.

Cotinus photos, all of the one purple-leaved tree except for a green-leaved one I found not far away. Click on any photo to enlarge.

Pink smoke!

Wild-looking tree, the bright afternoon light not so great.

Closer detail.. photo by Nigel. The hedge is Photinia.

Cotinus with green foliage.

Back to the purple-leaved tree; I took this fun photo 🙂
~like a bug waving at me .. “Hi Liz!” 😀

Btw, yesterday Ann Mackay posted gorgeous autumn foliage photos of the Cotinus in her garden, lit up by evening sunshine. You really should go see them if you haven’t already!

Text/photos by Liz unless otherwise specified; Exploring Colour (2021)

One thought on “Smoke Bush, Early Summer

Add yours

  1. Thanks for the link, Liz! It’s lovely to see you photographs of the dark foliage and pink wisps of ‘smoke’ – reminds me of summer. And I love your ‘bug’. Definitely a friendly one, hehe!

