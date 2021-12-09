This tree is native to the south eastern part of the United States. It’s so beautiful! I’ve heard of the ‘Indian Bean Tree’ but didn’t know enough to recognise it however Nigel correctly suggested ‘Catalpa’. I’d wandered down a path to photograph a Smoke Bush and these two trees were nearby. I wandered over, attracted by the big green heart-shaped foliage and the clusters of flowers. This was in Clyde, Central Otago on 07 December. New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Catalpa bignonioides

~aka Indian Bean Tree, Cigar Tree, Southern Catalpa

Beautiful flowers!

and foliage 🙂 ~this photo taken by Nigel..

Context photo: I was here for the purple Smoke Bush with “wine-red feathery plumes” (perfect phrase from a plant nursery description). More on the Smoke Bush, Cotinus coggygria, in another post. Once drawn in I was beguiled by the Catalpa!

~one source gave the ‘Region of Origin’ for Southern Catalpa as:

“E. Texas to S. Georgia”

Two web pages I looked at for information:

https://www.vdberk.com/trees/catalpa-bignonioides/

https://plants.ces.ncsu.edu/plants/catalpa-bignonioides/

Text by Liz; photos by Liz unless otherwise specified; Exploring Colour (2021)

keywords: smokebush, smoke bush